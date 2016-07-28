District Attorney Rejects Dr. Dre’s ‘Ridiculous’ Gun Case

Dr. Dre was cuffed outside of his Malibu mansion on Monday, but it turns out all is well: the D.A. has officially rejected the case.

As we previously reported, the famed hip-hop producer was accused of pulling a gun on a motorist blocking his driveway. But according to TMZ, no gun was recovered from the scene of the alleged crime.

The site reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us the L.A. County District Attorney has already rejected the case for insufficient evidence. As we first reported … cops say they found NO gun on Dre after searching him Monday at his Malibu mansion.

Our sources close to Dre weren’t the least bit surprised by the D.A.’s decision since the whole case was “ridiculous.” TMZ broke the story, a motorist who was blocking Dre’s driveway off PCH insisted on making a citizen’s arrest, claiming Dre pulled the weapon during a verbal dispute.

Justice is served. Check out the Life & Times of Dre in the gallery below.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty