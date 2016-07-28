Ready For Battle: Keshia Knight Pulliam Responds To Ed Hartwell’s Divorce Papers

Keshia Knight Pulliam may have been blindsided when her husband of less than eight months filed for divorce this week, but a couple of days later, she’s ready to fight.

Keshia, 37-year-old former star of The Cosby Show, filed divorce documents of her own, in which she asks for all assets she acquired during their marriage. It’s an unorthodox request but hey, the gloves are off.

She also makes it clear that although Ed Hartwell is playing “mama’s baby, papa’s maybe” by asking for a paternity test, she’s sure the kid is his.

From TMZ:

Keshia also makes a point to demand she be awarded all property and assets she had before the two married, which includes even more ‘Cosby’ cash.

And get this … in Ed’s divorce filing, he stated they had no kids, but Keshia makes it a point to say a child IS expected of the marriage. In other words … Ed’s the daddy.

Click here for more info on how their sudden divorce came about. Your move, Ed.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty