French Montana Feat. Drake “No Shopping” (NEW VIDEO)

French Montana and Drake take you to the beautiful island of Dominican Republic in their latest, “No Shopping.”

The two hip-hop heavyweights open up the video with their best Latin accent, sporting mustaches and cracking jokes with one another. The two are seen hosting the Coke Boys Clásico golf tournament while throwing in a few salsa moves, all before throwing a party by the beach.

The director of the video, Spiff TV, spoke to Billboard about the video: “We wanted to do something different. With me, French and Drake, there’s a lot of association with the Latin world. For some reason, everybody thinks Drake’s Dominican and that French Montana is Puerto Rican. We wanted to give that vibe and show the world that Dominican Casa de Campo energy. We did a skit, too, making fun of the Spanish side. They always call Drake “El Draque” and there’s all these memes of him dancing bachata. It’s just a fun party.“

Watch the fun-filled video above and let us know what you think.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Also On Global Grind: