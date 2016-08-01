Listen To Rae Sremmurd’s “Look Alive (Remix)” Featuring Migos (NEW MUSIC)

What’s better than an original? A remix, duh.

Despite delaying their highly anticipated sophomore album, Rae Sremmurd continues to create excitement around the LP. The Mississippi duo enlisted the talents of Atlanta trio Migos to remix their lead single “Look Alive.” Quavo, Offset, and Takeover unleash a few lively bars on the Mike WiLL Made-It produced beat.

“This is one hell of a night (night)/ Double cup, pour me my ice/ You know that shit sound right (right)/ She the one geekin’ all night/ She the one geekin’ all night (ay),” raps Quavo.

“Look Alive (Remix)” is currently available on iTunes. SremmLife 2 is due out August 12. Take a listen down under.