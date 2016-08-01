Congrats! Misty Copeland Is Now A Married Woman

Misty Copeland and her boyfriend of 10 years have officially tied the knot!

The groundbreaking ballerina, and first-ever Black woman in the history of American Ballet Theatre to be promoted to principal dancer, married Olu Evans in a romantic ceremony with an ocean view on Sunday. The lovely couple said their “I do’s” at the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach and according to E!, only 100 guests were there to witness the milestone.

Misty hasn’t shared any photos from her wedding day yet, but we do know she wore an Inbal Dror gown paired with shoes by Christian Louboutin. An insider at the festivities also said the beauty looked like an “ethereal goddess.”

Misty previously told E! of her big day: “It’s interesting that I’m a ballerina, which is so girly and feminine and what every little girl dreams of. But it’s a character I’m playing, and that’s so much fun to be that. It’s, I guess, how people envision their wedding days, and that’s my life. So I feel like I get to become a fairy princess on stage and wear incredible costumes and gowns to galas. So, for me, I just want to have a simple, as easy-going day as I can have and just not have it be a big show. I just want it to be simple and classy and not feel like I’m in a tutu.”

Congratulations to Misty and Olu; may their love last eternally.

