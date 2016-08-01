This Former Destiny’s Child Singer Quietly Divorced Her Husband

LeToya Luckett got married back in January, but she and her husband are no longer together, according to new reports.

The former Destiny’s Child member and Single Ladies actress split from Rob Hillman after just two months of wedded bliss, and managed to keep her divorce under wraps until today, despite prying eyes.

It seems LeToya, 35, worried about her husband leaking photos or videos she sent him during their relationship, as there was specific language in their divorce agreement that spoke to such a situation. From TMZ:

The one celebrity difference — the clause about “Social media postings/public statements.” It states neither will make public statements about each other or “provide photos, videos, recordings or other documents” to media outlets and blogs.

That’s not typical divorce petition language, but the translation is clear: No leaked sex tapes here.

Rob Hillman is a well-respected social media sensation best known for posting positive quotes about relationships and self-love. We wish Rob and LeToya the best in their future endeavors.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty