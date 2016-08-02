CLOSE
Rihanna Is The “Baddest Bitch Of The Post-Apocalypse” For W Magazine

Who runs the world?

Oftentimes, it’s difficult to believe Rihanna is of this time and world—so her most recent photo shoot, which imagines her as pop’s Furiosa, a “warrior queen in a dark, dystopian future,” is right on point.

Dripping in Cartier, Manolo, Fenty Puma, and Gareth Pugh, the 28-year-old covers the September issue of W with the clear intention of running the world. RiRi, also imagined as the last woman on planet Earth, has taken several men as her slaves elsewhere in the spread, in what is likely a lighthearted play on her personal life since she’s got a few Hollywood boy toys wrapped around her finger and on a tight leash.

Bow down to the “Baddest Bitch of the Post-Apocalypse.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

