Two Very Special Guests Will Perform At Ray J & Princess Love’s Wedding

It'll be a night to remember.

Ray J and Princess Love at the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Ray J and Princess Love are finally making it official.

We watched the couple break up to make up on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. But fittingly, love eventually conquered all and the two will formally wed next week.

The “I Hit It First” hitmaker and his beautiful bride plan to go all out with live music, as Ray J has called on his Grammy award-winning sister Brandy to perform Etta James’ “At Last” (and double as a bridesmaid) during the ceremony. To top it off, Anthony Hamilton will reportedly take on the special job of singing “The Point Of It All” as Princess walks down the aisle.

It’ll be a wedding to remember.

Stay tuned for more details, plus photos from Princess’ bridal party below. Congrats to the couple!

