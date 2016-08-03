Jared Leto Shares His Thoughts On Kanye West, Taylor Swift, & Gay Leading Men

Suicide Squad actor Jared Leto covers the latest issue of GQ Style, and inside, discusses everything from the Kanye West and Taylor Swift feud, to his take on The Joker.

As suave as ever, the 44-year-old hair god is front and center in a yellow turtleneck and green blazer. He slicks back his dark locks for a fuller effect on his baby blues, which pierce the page in the same manner as his thoughts. Equal parts brains and beauty, Jared says he has a great admiration for Kanye and Taylor.

“He’s a friend and has always been,” he says of The Life of Pablo rapper. “Kanye has always been the nicest person to me, kind and generous. I think he’s a talent, and I really appreciate his ability to speak his mind. I’m very different. I’m very careful and cautious because I don’t want to deal with the other things that come along with speaking out like that. But I do appreciate that in other people.”

Just when we think he chose sides in the KimYe-Tay beef, he gives it up to Taylor too:

“She’s great. She triggers a conversation with myself about what’s possible. And you know, the thing I like about Taylor is she’s a self-made woman. I see that in my mother. There were probably points in Taylor’s career where someone else maybe would have been knocked off balance by criticism or other challenges, and she just kept marching forward.”

But it isn’t all hot topics with Jared, as he moves on to the obstacles faced by gay leading men in the industry. Leto was heavily criticized by the LGBTQ community for his role in Dallas Buyers Club as an HIV-positive transgender woman. Many felt the role was better suited for an actual transgender woman, which makes sense, to say the least.

He doesn’t touch on that backlash in GQ Style, but when asked about gay men looking for opportunities in the business, had this to say about marginalized groups in America:

“I definitely don’t think a gay leading man would have the same opportunities as a straight leading man. I don’t think that. Not for a single second. I don’t know if that’s offensive or not, but that’s my thought right now. It shouldn’t be that way. I don’t think you’ll have as many opportunities. And I think you could say the same for minorities…. I think that this is still a very conservative business.”

Read his full interview here. He touches on masculinity, President Obama, his role as The Joker, and more. Also, see Suicide Squad at a theater near you this Friday.

