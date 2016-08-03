Songwriter Diana Gordon Reveals The Truth About Bey’s ‘Becky With The Good Hair’ Lyric

If you thought all the “Becky with the good hair” drama died down, think again.

Beyoncé‘s visual album Lemonade debuted by way of an HBO special on April 23rd, at which point her single “Sorry” immediately blew up. The public’s instant obsession was partly due to Serena Williams‘ perfect twerk in the video (Hey, Rena!), but also, “Sorry” alluded to a mistress in Bey and Jay’s marriage – and ‘Yoncé was so unapologetically sassy about it.

“He only want me when I’m not there/He better call Becky with the good hair/Good hair, He better call Becky with the good hair,” Bey sings solemnly, and of course within seconds, her Hive started buzzin’.

Not long after “Sorry” dropped, suspect number one Rachel Roy placed herself at the scene of the crime and all but identified herself as “Becky” in an Instagram photo. “Good hair don’t care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self truths, always. live in the light #nodramaqueens,” she suspiciously captioned the flick, and the rest is history.

Now, we’ve gotten a little more insight into the true nature of the song after “Sorry” songwriter Diana “Wynter” Gordon sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Gordon said she’s surprised at the attention her song garnered and sings Bey’s praises as a “scientist of songs” and mentor. She also reveals Bey said “Daddy Lessons” “is my life.”

Here are some great excerpts.

On collaborating with Bey:

Beyoncé is a scientist of songs. I’ve never seen anyone work the way she works. She definitely changes the song structures. She can take two songs, say, “I like two lines, I like the melody then let me use that for a verse and a bridge and write the whole middle.” It’s more of a collaboration. You never know what she’ll like. I came to her with a bunch of songs and she was like, “I like that verse, I like the idea.” But she definitely doesn’t take things as is, at least not from me. I came in on the Jack White song [“Don’t Hurt Yourself”] and helped finish it.

On the reaction to her “Becky with the good hair” lyric:

I laughed, like this is so silly. Where are we living? I was like, “What day in age from that lyric do you get all of this information?” Is it really telling you all that much, accusing people?

On whether or not she ever spoke with Bey about the response to “Sorry:”

No. I don’t think she expected it. I saw her at her Formation tour. She had a pajama party; we laughed, we danced, we hugged it out. But I didn’t say much about it at the time because I wanted to give her space. The idea started in my mind but it’s not mine anymore. It was very funny and amusing to me to watch it spread over the world. If it’s not going to be me saying it, and the one person in the world who can say it is Beyoncé, I was f—ing happy. With Beyoncé, I feel like the songs we worked on were specifically for her. I didn’t have a dad growing up, so “Daddy Lessons,” that was more of a fantasy for me. I felt like I was very strong in helping to raise my brothers and sisters but that really was her story.

On the making of “Daddy Lessons” and Bey becoming her mentor:

When I played it for her, I was like, “This is one of my favorite songs.” She was like, “This is my life.” I told her, “You know what, take it, do what you want with it.” She went and re-produced it, she changed some words, added the bridge, it’s hers. She didn’t talk to me about her father. We didn’t go into details. I see their relationship in the media just like everyone else. I watched the HBO special just like everyone else. When you do work closely with an artist they touch on things and she touched on it. Beyoncé’s been in our homes for nearly 20 years. I’ve loved her since she was in Destiny’s Child, so yeah I know her story.

I was having anxiety and I told her that I felt like I hadn’t gotten to a place I wanted to get to in my life and she talked to me about things that I wanted for my life. She entrusted a lot power into me. She made me [Parkwood signees] Chloe x Halle’s performance coach. She’s the perfect person to help me tell my story.

There you have it. Read Diana’s full interview here and follow her on Instagram here to stay updated with new music. Thoughts?

SOURCE: EW | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram