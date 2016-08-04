ChyRo: Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Crush Breakup Rumors

We thought Rob Kardashian was about to do Blac Chyna how Future did Ciara, but it seems ChyRo’s in it for the long haul.

After he removed all signs of Chyna from his social media, the youngest Kardashian sparked rumors that he and the makeup maven were no longer together. Chyna, who discredited the rumors when she attended Rob’s grandmother’s birthday celebration last week, was seen showing her man and engagement ring off via Snapchat Wednesday night.

Rob also threw his soon-to-be wife up on his own Snap, adding heart-eye emojis to the short clip of her looking cute. See a couple of receipts below:

If they hit a bump in the road, they just as easily got over it. So don’t count the couple out just yet.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram