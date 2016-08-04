Jason Mitchell Assault: Alleged Victim Speaks Out For The First Time

Straight Outta Compton star Jason Mitchell is in hot water after one young woman accused him of slamming her to the ground in an altercation that reportedly sent her straight to the hospital.

Jason, who played Eazy-E in the blockbuster film about iconic hip-hop group N.W.A, claims the alleged victim Emily Marquez, 18, hit him first after trying to “crash his party.” Now, Marquez is threatening to get the law involved.

From TMZ:

Emily Marquez told us she thinks Mitchell assaulted her Monday night at The Ritz in Boston because she embarrassed him by rejecting his advances … in front of his friends.

In a video posted to the site, Marquez claims things went left when Mitchell attempted to kiss her neck. Watch the teen explain her side of things above and leave your thoughts below.

