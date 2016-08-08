Bow Wow (Formally) Retires From Rap At 29 Years Old

At 13-years-old, Bow Wow dropped his first studio album Beware of Dog and had all the little ladies going crazy with his hit songs “Puppy Love,” “Bounce With Me,” and “Ghetto Girls.” He was known as Jermaine Dupri‘s braided, slick-talking protegé who would go on to star in several blockbuster movies and host 106 & Park following the departure of AJ and Free.

Now, the still-young 29-year-old is retiring from rap. He made the sudden announcement on Twitter, reminding fans he always planned to leave the rap game before hitting 30. Bow Wow, aka Shad Moss, says of his departure:

"Retirement only means that it is time for a new adventure" over 10 million sold. This the last one. THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/XnWldHxYrB — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) August 7, 2016

"I always said years ago i'd retire from music before 30. I just cant see myself at 30 years old rapping" pic.twitter.com/U7Fs4R6WMf — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) August 7, 2016

Shade?

"Made over 20 million off rap. Why be greedy? Im good with everything i accomplished. I made it to the white house" pic.twitter.com/bSnDdG7cRF — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) August 7, 2016

Ahead of announcing his retirement, Bow Wow was criticized for comments he made about not being Black. He’s also debated whether or not his retirement actually occurred back in ’07.

Just decided to get movie and tv money. Crazy how when JT did what i did NO ONE hated. I do it, its he fell off etc😂 https://t.co/QBZIrK84yl — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) August 8, 2016

According to Bow, he’s focusing on acting and hosting and will be producing two television shows this year. We wish him the best of luck!

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter