Bow Wow (Formally) Retires From Rap At 29 Years Old

At 13-years-old, Bow Wow dropped his first studio album Beware of Dog and had all the little ladies going crazy with his hit songs “Puppy Love,” “Bounce With Me,” and “Ghetto Girls.” He was known as Jermaine Dupri‘s braided, slick-talking protegé who would go on to star in several blockbuster movies and host 106 & Park following the departure of AJ and Free.
Now, the still-young 29-year-old is retiring from rap. He made the sudden announcement on Twitter, reminding fans he always planned to leave the rap game before hitting 30. Bow Wow, aka Shad Moss, says of his departure:
Shade?
Ahead of announcing his retirement, Bow Wow was criticized for comments he made about not being Black. He’s also debated whether or not his retirement actually occurred back in ’07.
According to Bow, he’s focusing on acting and hosting and will be producing two television shows this year. We wish him the best of luck!
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter