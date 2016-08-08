Watch Kehlani’s “Gangsta” Music Video

Following the release of Suicide Squad in theaters nationwide, Kehlani unveils the visual to “Gangsta,” her contribution to the film‘s soundtrack.

Enlisting the talents of director Benny Boom, Kehlani delivers a seductive and enticing performance as scenes depicting characters Harley Quinn and The Joker’s relationship flash on the screen.

The Suicide Squad soundtrack is actually number one in 31 countries on iTunes and features contributions by Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, and so many more.

Kehlani is currently readying her full length debut, but in the meantime, watch her “Gangsta” music video above.