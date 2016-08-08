Kamaiyah ‘How You Want It’ (NEW VIDEO)

West Coast rapper Kamaiyah Jones just dropped the video for her song “How You Want It.”

The 26-year-old gives us Keisha from Belly vibes when she pops a bottle under a blue light in her lingerie. Elsewhere in the visual, she rides around in the city and lets us know she likes to give it to bae “without a warning.” Best known for hopping on YG‘s “Why You Always Hatin?” alongside Drake, Kamaiyah is back and better than ever.

She also dropped her tape A Good Night in the Ghetto, earlier this year. Check that out here, plus her new video below.

PHOTO CREDIT: BMG Records