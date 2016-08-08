CLOSE
Kamaiyah ‘How You Want It’ (NEW VIDEO)

She's the new breakout female emcee.

Kamaiyah

West Coast rapper Kamaiyah Jones just dropped the video for her song “How You Want It.”

The 26-year-old gives us Keisha from Belly vibes when she pops a bottle under a blue light in her lingerie. Elsewhere in the visual, she rides around in the city and lets us know she likes to give it to bae “without a warning.” Best known for hopping on YG‘s “Why You Always Hatin?” alongside Drake, Kamaiyah is back and better than ever.

She also dropped her tape A Good Night in the Ghetto, earlier this year. Check that out here, plus her new video below.

