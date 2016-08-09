Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Calls His Male ‘Fast 8’ Costars ‘Candy Asses’

Dwayne Johnson hasn’t had the best time filming Fast 8.

The famed actor will return as Luke Hobbs in the eighth installation of the Fast And Furious franchise, due in theaters April 2017, but he’s already completely done with part of the cast. In an Instagram post that took us back to his time as “The Rock,” Dwayne blasted some of his male costars, hilariously calling them “candy asses.” If you didn’t know, The Rock is widely regarded as the biggest superstar in WWE history – and to that effect, we’re not sure anyone wants to get on his bad side.

“My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ’em. My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses,” he wrote. “When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right.”

Luckily, his character Luke Hobbs plays right into his current temperament. “The producer in me is happy about this part😉” he says of the drama.

Read all the shade in his post above, and here are some wise words to live by: Don’t piss off The Rock.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty