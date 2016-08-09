Does This Snapchat Filter Whitewash Your Face? Rihanna Thinks So…

Rihanna said what we’ve been thinking all along.

Most of Snapchat’s virtual filters are fun and flirty – and then there are those that are almost offensive. One of the complaints we’ve heard, for example, regarded the use of Blackface for a lens meant to honor the late Bob Marley. Snapchat has also been accused of only using small lips for their filters, a debatable social exclusion of everyone with kissers that are magically plump.

We can admit, it’s probably a tricky field to navigate, seeing as Snapchat is the first social media company to champion virtual filters and all, but the filter RiRi’s been complaining about blatantly takes you on a virtual field trip to your nearest plastic surgeon. No argument there.

She rarely makes a Snapchat cameo, but one week ago and last night, while celebrating with friends, RiRi made it known she’s not about that Whitewashing life.

“But why I don’t even look like myself, Melissa?” she asked her bestie the first time around. “Whose nose is that? And my eyes cross.”

Then, during last night’s outing, the beautiful Bajan outright complained, “I look White” while squeezing her nose. The filter in question significantly narrows your nose and jaw line, and clears up your skin, as you’ll notice in Rihanna’s videos above. If you’re Black and rocking Jackson 5 nostrils, those are instantly no more.

Is this Snapchat’s idea of beauty? We kind of like our noses just the way they are.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram