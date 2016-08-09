CLOSE
Two Rings: J.R. Smith Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Jewel Harris

The former bad boy finally took the plunge.

J.R. Smith is one lucky guy to get two rings in one summer.

The NBA Champion made it official with the mother of his two daughters, Jewel Harris, over the weekend. The duo got married in their home state of New Jersey.

#WeSoNJ

The former player dished about all the big changes in his life, telling the National Basketball Players Association“Ever since I got back with my wife, Jewel, last year and proposed to her in August, things started going uphill slowly but surely. Before I was doing so much thinking; now it’s just reacting. So it’s just taking stuff as things come and realizing what’s more important between her and my girls, Demi and Peyton, as opposed to everything else.”

J.R.’s teammate Tristan Thompson shared a photo of the celebration:

Before officially jumping the broom, the Cleveland Cavalier tweeted:

Looks like you can turn a bad boy into a husband. Congrats to the happy couple!

Blessed! Congrats MI Amore 😙

SOURCE: The YBF, NBPA | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Instagram, Getty 

