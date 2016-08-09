Two Rings: J.R. Smith Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Jewel Harris

J.R. Smith is one lucky guy to get two rings in one summer.

The NBA Champion made it official with the mother of his two daughters, Jewel Harris, over the weekend. The duo got married in their home state of New Jersey.

The former player dished about all the big changes in his life, telling the National Basketball Players Association: “Ever since I got back with my wife, Jewel, last year and proposed to her in August, things started going uphill slowly but surely. Before I was doing so much thinking; now it’s just reacting. So it’s just taking stuff as things come and realizing what’s more important between her and my girls, Demi and Peyton, as opposed to everything else.”

J.R.’s teammate Tristan Thompson shared a photo of the celebration:

Before officially jumping the broom, the Cleveland Cavalier tweeted:

Thinking about the big day. — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 7, 2016

Looks like you can turn a bad boy into a husband. Congrats to the happy couple!

