RUMOR HAS IT: Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Are “Full-On Dating”

Are we the only ones hoping there’s some truth to the rumor Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky are a couple?

According to Us Weekly, the model/reality star and rapper are in fact “full-on dating,” as a source tells the site, “It’s the real deal.” The pair have been attending Hollywood events together since the winter, when Rocky was seen at Kendall’s NYC PacSun launch and again at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 show at Madison Square Garden. Kendall matched her boy toy’s support by hitting up his collaborative party with GUESS at The Box in February. She also watched him perform at the NYC Panorama Festival back in July, after which she and the rapper headed to dinner in SoHo.

But that’s not all. The pair attended Kylie Jenner’s 19th birthday party together – is anyone else seeing a pattern?

A$AP Rocky and Kendall are both deep into the fashion game, so it seems this would be a good look for the rising superstars. Rocky is the face of Dior Homme, and quite frankly, Kendall’s face is in every magazine and on every runway that matters.

Looks like we have a cool new celebrity couple! Stay tuned for more details.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty