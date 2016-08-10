Carter Cool: Beyoncé & Jay Z Face Off On Jet Skis In Italy

Beyoncé took her talents from the South of France to Italy.

The superstar mom’s most recent vacation photos show her hitting the jet skis like only she could. Gliding through the ocean in a full-length jumpsuit and elaborately tied hair wrap, it was clear as day she was being photographed, but Bey couldn’t be bothered as she pulled off a couple of tricks and sharp turns.

Of course, husband Jay Z wasn’t too far behind. The pair was super protected with helmets and life jackets – Jay even wore a wet suit.

They definitely know how to keep it fresh and adventurous. Check out some photos above and let us know where you think the Carters’ fancy yacht will take ’em next.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram