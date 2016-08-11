Next Level: Rihanna To Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award At 2016 MTV VMAs

Rihanna‘s reign just won’t let up.

Our favorite bad gal will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV VMAs this month and she couldn’t be happier about it. Hitting Instagram to thank MTV, RiRi told followers she’s “honored” to take the stage as this year’s award recipient.

Like Mike, delivering a top-notch, unorthodox music video is always a high priority on Rihanna’s list. This year alone, she released the two-part video to “Work” starring Drake, her stunning “Kiss It Better” visual, and the gangster, NSFW video to “Needed Me.”

Honored to take the #VMAs stage as your video #VANGUARD award recipient LIVE from NYC on August 28! pic.twitter.com/Yk0RMH2ODr — Rihanna (@rihanna) August 11, 2016

Clearly, she’s on a different level. Tune into the MTV Video Music Awards at 9 p.m. EST on August 28th and watch her prove as much.

