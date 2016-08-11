Obama’s 2016 Summer Playlist Is Here, And It’s Just As Lit As The Last One

Our beloved commander-in-chief couldn’t end his term without an encore. President Obama‘s dropped his 2016 summer playlist, and it’s just as lit as the last one.

“Been waiting to drop this,” he tweeted on Thursday morning. “Summer playlist, the encore. What’s everybody listening to?”

Been waiting to drop this: summer playlist, the encore. What's everybody listening to? pic.twitter.com/mqh1YVrycj — President Obama (@POTUS) August 11, 2016

This year’s playlist comes in two parts and includes everything from Prince‘s “U Got The Look” to Chance The Rapper‘s “Acid Rain.” But it wouldn’t be complete without a nod to the Carters — Jay Z‘s “So Ambitious” featuring Pharrell is mixed in there as well.

Listen to the daytime playlist here and the nighttime playlist here.

Peep the entire tracklist below:

Obama’s 2016 Summer Playlist: Daytime

“LoveHate Thing” – Wale

“Smooth Sailin’” – Leon Bridges

“Elevator Operator” – Courtney Barnett

“Home” – Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

“Many the Miles” – Sara Bareilles

“Tightrope” – Janelle Monáe

“Classic Man” – Jidenna

“So Ambitious” – Jay Z feat. Pharrell

“Me Gustas Tu” – Manu Chao

“Forever Begins” – Common

“The Man” – Aloe Blacc

“As We Enter” – Nas & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

“Sinnerman” – Nina Simone

“U Got the Look” – Prince

“Rock Steady” – Aretha Franklin

“Good Vibrations” – Beach Boys

“Don’t Owe You A Thang” – Gary Clark Jr.

“Man Like That” – Gin Wigmore

“II B.S. (edit)” – Charles Mingus

Obama’s 2016 Summer Playlist: Nighttime

“If I Have My Way” – Chrisette Michele

“Espera” – Esperanza Spalding

“Tell It Like It Is” – Aaron Neville

“Alright” – Ledisi

“Trapped By A Thing Called Love” – Denise LaSalle

“Lady” – D’Angelo

“So Very Hard to Go” – Tower of Power

“Midnight Sun” – Carmen McCrae

“Cucurrucucú Paloma” – Caetano Veloso

“Green Aphrodisiac” – Corinne Bailey Rae

“I’ll Be There for You / You’re All I Need” – Mary J. Blige / Method Man

“Lover Man” – Billie Holiday

“Criminal” – Fiona Apple

“Acid Rain” – Chance the Rapper

“My Funny Valentine” – Miles Davis

“Do You Feel Me” – Anthony Hamilton

“I Get Lonely” – Janet Jackson

“Lean In” – Lizz Wright

“All Day Music” – War

“Say Yes” – Floetry

