Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Caitlyn’s Behavior Behind Closed Doors

Kendall Jenner instantly leveled up when she revealed she nabbed the cover for Vogue‘s coveted September issue.

Her interview was next level, too. Within the Fashion Bible, she spoke about feeling different than her sisters, her modeling career, and all things Caitlyn Jenner. When it comes to her dad, it seems she’s just trying to focus on the good.

“You’ve got a new person to love,” the 20-year-old says. She also reveals momager Kris Jenner was aware of Caitlyn’s secret behavior since their third date.

Here are a few very interesting excerpts:

On Caitlyn having taught her all things tomboy and moving past her sadness:

“It’s super ironic to think about now, but it’s something I can thank my dad for: how much of a tomboy I was. That’s why I think the whole thing — her transition — was really hard for me, because I was like, ‘But you taught me everything tomboy!'” Kendall recounts.

And although the 20-year-old admits everything is “super normal” and “not weird at all” between her and Caitlyn, she admits, “Sometimes I look at a picture of my dad when she was a guy, and it makes me a little sad — I get emotional,” adding, “You have to get past it — you’ve got a new person to love. It’s kind of a blessing in disguise — if that’s not the wrong way to say it.”

On how Caitlyn’s transition has affected her:

“You want to know what’s crazy? I want to be careful about how I say this because I don’t want it to come off wrong, because I’ve never said this out loud, but I have recently … even when I say ‘him’ or ‘her’ about someone who is clearly a guy or clearly a girl — even with my mom — I second-guess it now because of my dad,” she explains.

On the first time she saw Caitlyn dressed as a woman:

“She would wake up really early just so she could dress up and move around the house and get that little kick for the morning, and then go back to being Bruce —take us to school, totally normal,” Kendall says.

“So one morning I woke up at 4:00 a.m. so thirsty, came downstairs into the kitchen, and grabbed a bottle of water. And as I was coming back out, my dad was coming down the stairs in, like, a wig and makeup and shoes — the full nine. And she didn’t see me. I literally froze. Please don’t turn left. Because she could either turn left or turn right. Thank God she turned right and — to this day! — has no idea that happened. That was the first time I had ever seen her,” Jenner reveals.

On Kris knowing about her then-husband’s behavior behind closed doors:

“My mom knew. She knew since their third date.”

On it being strange but gnarly:

“We’re very accepting of people and of being different and being who you are. We’re not judgmental,” Kendall says before continuing, “But obviously it’s strange having your dad, who was so male, completely reverse. It is definitely a gnarly experience.”

Kendall’s September Vogue cover and interview won’t be topped easily. Click here for more photos and quotes from the issue.

