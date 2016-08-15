Erykah Badu Will Use Concert Proceeds To Help Rape Victims Find Justice

Iconic musician Erykah Badu is using her music to help rape victims in Detroit.

Last month, the singer committed to donating funds from her Detroit concert to the African American 490 Challenge, a nonprofit organization that raises money to help process backlogged rape kits.

After the concert on Friday, Badu doubled down on her promise. From Complex:

The organization has a goal of $600,000, which they raise in increments of $490 (the cost to test a single kit). During the Motor City concert Friday, Badu renewed her commitment to the cause by pledging a portion of all future concert proceeds to the organization and its efforts.

She added:

“I pledge to raise the same amount of money with each show that I do until we raise this money,” Badu said after the concert, according to the Detroit Free Press. “I’m with it. I think it’s one of the most important things I could do […] I hope that this venture gives peace to some of us who are victims and some of us who are not.”

Badu is from the school of thought that if something happens to one of us, it happens to all of us.

“What we’re talking about is unsolved, unopened rape kits, unsolved in Detroit alone, that went unsolved and dusty,” she said. “I’m very proud to be a part of that [effort to solve the cases]. We are all victims. When one of us is a victim, we are all victims. We are champions for many young women and boys who don’t have a voice.”

Salute the queen and visit the African American 490 Challenge here for more info on how you can help.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty