Scary: Hollywood Hills Man Arrested For Stalking Kendall Jenner

Thankfully, she played it smart.

Kendall Jenner

A$AP Rocky isn’t the only guy vying for Kendall Jenner‘s affections.

The rising supermodel and face of this year’s Vogue September issue was greeted by a stalker when she returned to her new Hollywood Hills home on Sunday night. Kendall, who’d been hanging out with Tyler, the Creator and other friends at the Cheesecake Factory earlier on in the day, called the cops after spotting the guy by the gate in her driveway. As she called police, he allegedly followed her.

TMZ notes, “Kendall freaked out and called 911 … she stayed in her car until cops roared up the hill. The man was arrested for stalking. We’re also told there was a warrant out for his arrest.”

Before the unfortunate incident, Kendall seemed to be having a good Sunday with her friends, rocking a cute crop top alongside Tyler, who was all smiles.

Check out a photo of the two having a good time, before things turned sour, above.

