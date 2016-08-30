Watch List: The Best TV Shows & Movies To Get Into As Summer Winds Down

Summer ’16 is slowly but surely coming to an end and naturally, we’re getting our fall watch list together, as colder weather means a lot more time indoors.

Fortunately for us, there’s so much to choose from these days. Between Starz’s hit series Power and The Walking Dead making their big return, we’ve got enough promising material to get excited – but that doesn’t even begin to cover what TV and film has in store for us in the approaching season.

We’re really stoked about the return of How To Get Away With Murder, as well as catching Alicia Keys on The Voice. Not to mention Lethal Weapon starring Damon Wayans.

Watch the official trailer above and for more of our favorite picks, check out the gallery list below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Starz, Power