Justin Bieber Airs Selena Gomez’s (Alleged) Business Out All Over Instagram

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are airing each other’s business out all over Instagram.

Selena and Hailey Baldwin, both ex-girlfriends of Justin’s, had a lot to say regarding his request that fans be nice to his rumored new 17-year-old bae Sofia Richie.

“If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you,” Selena wrote in the comment section.

Hailey took a more subliminal approach, but her message was just as clear. In a post of her own, she seemed to have Selena’s back, writing, “Misplacing the blame onto someone else isn’t going to get you to the next stage in life. so try not to manipulate a situation to make yourself look better.”

According to reports, Justin found Selena’s comment funny, and said as much in his response: “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love. I’m not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope u all can be kind to my friends and each other. And yes I love my beliebers.”

She found something funny on her end too – the fact that Justin allegedly cheated and was forgiven but still points the finger at her.

Selena didn’t back down, writing, “Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love.”

But clearly, it isn’t all love because the Biebs spilled hot (alleged) tea and even dropped a name: “I cheated…Oh and I forgot about you and Zayn [Malik]?” at which point the back and forth ended.

This looks a lot like mutually assured destruction and we’re going to go ahead and advise that they argue in person, or on the phone, instead. Check the receipts below.

