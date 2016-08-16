All Eyes On Eniko: Kevin Hart’s Wife Hits Honeymoon Sizzling In Swimsuits

Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Hart are living in bliss on the Caribbean island of St. Barts following their star-studded wedding this past weekend. After catching the world’s eye in a stunning custom Vera Wang dress designed for her nuptials, Eniko hit her honeymoon running in swimwear that’ll definitely make you look back at it.

The Harts took the beach hand-in-hand and played around in the sand with cigars and drinks on deck for the special occasion. Eniko kept it casual in a high bun for her all black look, but let her hair down for a lighter and brighter suit that had her husband playing grab-ass.

“We’re here.. Jus kickin’ it,” Eniko captioned one photo that showed off all of her amazing (ass)ets. What was most noticeable was the couple’s happiness, however.

Congratulations to Kevin and his beautiful bride. See their honeymoon photos above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty