CLOSE
Home

All Eyes On Eniko: Kevin Hart’s Wife Hits Honeymoon Sizzling In Swimsuits

...and the comedian plays grab-ass.

Leave a comment

Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Hart are living in bliss on the Caribbean island of St. Barts following their star-studded wedding this past weekend. After catching the world’s eye in a stunning custom Vera Wang dress designed for her nuptials, Eniko hit her honeymoon running in swimwear that’ll definitely make you look back at it.

The Harts took the beach hand-in-hand and played around in the sand with cigars and drinks on deck for the special occasion. Eniko kept it casual in a high bun for her all black look, but let her hair down for a lighter and brighter suit that had her husband playing grab-ass.

View this post on Instagram

#Views #DopePic #HoneyMoonSwag #Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

We’re here.. Jus kickin’ it,” Eniko captioned one photo that showed off all of her amazing (ass)ets. What was most noticeable was the couple’s happiness, however.

Congratulations to Kevin and his beautiful bride. See their honeymoon photos above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

9 Times Kevin Hart’s Height Didn’t Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love
0 photos
bikini , eniko parrish , honeymoon , Kevin Hart , marriage , wedding , wife

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close