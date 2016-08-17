CLOSE
Simone Biles Shares A Kiss With #MCM Zac Efron

What a day for the gold medalist!

Simone Biles met and got a kiss from her #MCM in real life.

After sending his praises to the 19-year-old Olympian on Twitter, Zac Efron went to meet Simone in person—arriving right after she won her fourth gold medal at the Rio Olympic Games on Tuesday. Now that’s what we call a win-win. As it turns out, Today host Hoda Kotb was behind the sweet meet-and-greet and it aired on Wednesday morning.

on cloud 9 💙☁️ @zacefron

Hardly able to keep it together, Simone hit Instagram with photos with her crush and one video that’ll really make your day. In the clip, Zac kisses Simone on her cheek and she nearly loses her mind.

😘🌹

Sure, she’s an Olympic gold medalist – but nothing gets a 19-year-old smiling like that special guy. Watch above.

