‘The Voice’ Is Doing Damage Control After Blake Shelton’s Racist, Homophobic Tweets Resurfaced

Is Blake Shelton the guy we all thought he was?

The Voice is trying their hand at damage control after the country singer’s old tweets were dug up to display what many are calling his racist, sexist, homophobic, and “just-plain-creepy” attitude. Blake’s tweets date back to 2010, but are bewildering enough to do a lot of harm to his current household name as a judge on the televised singing competition.

According to a new report from Page Six, “publicists for the NBC talent show called at least one major media outlet and threatened to cut off access to the show’s stars, and tapings, if it continued to cover the kerfuffle. Sure enough, while links to stories about the fan backlash and his family’s reaction can still be found on a certain entertainment news site, by Tuesday they led to blank pages.”

In case you were too busy to follow the mayhem on Saturday when his tweets were reposted online, here’s just some of what Blake had to say:

In the cache of messages were offensive remarks including, “wish the [bleep]head in the next room would either shut up or learn some English so I would at least know what he’s planning to bomb,” and, “standing in line at a coffee shop in LA talking with the man in front of me. He orders a skinny caramel latte. I couldn’t tell he was gay!!!”

In another, Shelton said he was “flying home to sleep with two young blonde and black haired bitches,” and bizarrely, when referring to then-16-year-old actress Dakota Fanning, he wrote “Soo . . . I just figured out a great excuse for my sick fantasy about Dakota Fanning. I thought she was Amanda Seyfried.”

Pretty disturbing, right? Still, his camp reportedly thinks it’ll all “blow over” soon.

Said a Page Six source, “His people think this will blow over, but as the scandal unfolded reps for ‘The Voice’ called at least one site and asked them not to run [coverage] in exchange for continued access to the show,” which might include perks like interview opportunities with stars Christina Aguilera and Adam Levine, as well as tickets to tapings.

We’re not so sure this will just blow over. Blake pretty much covered all his bases as far as intolerance goes. Thoughts?

SOURCE: Page Six | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty