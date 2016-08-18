CLOSE
GOAT: This Keri Hilson Thirst Trap Outshines All Other Social Media Thirst Traps

Helloooo, Keri.

Keri Hilson

Keri Hilson just turned up the heat.

The singer/songwriter and former bae to NBA hunk Serge Ibaka was spotted taping an episode of Family Feud on Wednesday afternoon alongside actress Gabrielle Union.

Afterward, she hit her Snap up with a thirst trap selfie in her bra and sheer tights, barely covering her money-maker with a monkey emoji in a pose that said, “You a damn fool, Serge.”

Fans quickly wanted to know the special occasion for such a provocative photo: an album? Keri Hilson BACK? Comments also got as eloquent as:

It usually goes down in the DM, but Keri ain’t afraid to Snapchat us that monkey, if it’s cool.

