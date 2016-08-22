Monica Pens A Touching Note To Fans After The #SoGoneChallenge

True R&B icon Monica has had more than her fair share of trials and tribulations both personally and professionally, but it’s a new day and she’s in a great space.

The mom and wife to Shannon Brown took to Instagram to express how amazing it feels to have inspired an entirely new generation with her 2003 After The Storm album, an unforgettable project brought back to life recently with social media’s #SoGoneChallenge. It turns out she recorded After The Storm after hitting rock bottom, witnessing a suicide, and losing many friends – but nobody explains Monica’s situation better than she does.

“The storm had passed, I was focused, faith renewed & back to being me… I lost family & host of friends , Witnessed a suicide, lost my grandmother & cousin, naturally I became very sick. Yet I still gave to everyone. Even the ones selling stories about me. Nothing was ever enough , I was lied on and drug thru the mud but never lost my ability to love.. After the Storm I sang all about it.. So Gone was the first single .. So for a different generation to be introduced to it now my heart is overwhelmed..” she writes in part.

Fans, rappers, and media mavens have been posting their own freestyles to Monica’s “So Gone” for the #SoGoneChallenge and her original single saw a jump in sales when all the fun went viral. Kevin Hart, Chance the Rapper, and Dwyane Wade are just a few of the big names who’ve participated.

Watch a few here and head over to iTunes for the original song.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram