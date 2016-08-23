Chris Rock & Malaak Compton Finalize Divorce After Two Decades Of Marriage

After twenty years as a married man, Chris Rock is single again.

The comedian and his now ex-wife Malaak Compton finalized their divorce before a judge on Monday. Though the case is sealed, there has been some speculation about a third child who became part of their family years ago – and we’re wondering if that has anything to do with their split.

TMZ reports: 8-year-old Ntombi was only 6 months old when she began living with the Rock family. Ntombi is from South Africa and the daughter of poor street peddlers. Ntombi was never adopted and Chris maintained she was not his daughter. He has been in regular contact with his 2 kids since the couple separated in 2014, but has not seen Ntombi.

Chris and Malaak have two daughters together, ages 12 and 14, and the terms of child support are unclear.

We don’t know the terms of the settlement … the case is sealed. It’s unclear what, if anything, Chris is paying by way of child support … particularly in the case of Ntombi. We made repeated calls to Chris’ rep, Leslie Sloane, but the calls were not returned.

We wish their family the best.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News