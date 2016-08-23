Vince Herbert Allegedly Bit Tamar Braxton’s Hand So Hard She Bled

Are Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert on the verge of a split?

In the latest report concerning their tumultuous relationship, Bossip alleges there was a physical domestic dispute between the couple that resulted in cops being called. According to the site, Vince made his wife bleed after biting her hand at the Ritz Carlton in Buckhead, Atlanta.

“The couple got involved in an intense physical domestic dispute at the Ritz Carlton in Buckhead Atlanta last night, resulting in Tamar calling the police on Vince. BOSSIP has exclusively learned the details of the incident. According to our sources, Tamar and Vince got into an extremely heated argument that turned physical. During the altercation, Vince actually bit Tamar on her hand so badly that he drew blood, and she ended up calling the police,” Bossip reports.

The site goes on to say that Vince was not arrested because he fled the scene, and Tamar may need stitches: “Witnesses say that Tamar’s finger was in extremely bad shape as she left the premises, and she very likely needed stitches to close up her wound. However, Tamar refused EMS services when they were offered. Vince was apparently NOT arrested, as he fled the scene before police even arrived.”

Apparently, this isn’t unheard of for the couple: “Even more shocking…we hear this isn’t the first time that these two have gotten physical. Sources say the couple routinely fist-fights and get into intense, physically violent altercations — something which everyone who works closely with the couple know.”

SOURCE: Bossip | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty