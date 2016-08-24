Tyga Reportedly Owes Another Landlord Nearly $200,000

Tyga‘s mounting debt is coming at him from every which way.

If you’re owed money from the rapper, apparently now is the time to collect. Tyga just got through paying off one landlord who sued for back rent and damages – and almost had him thrown in jail. Now, another landlord wants his piece of the hip-hop pie, just after Jason the Jeweler reminded Tyga he’s also owed $200,000 from a 2014 court judgment.

The second landlord allegedly provided a Los Angeles home to Tyga’s side business, Egypt Last Kings Clothing. From E! News:

Attorneys for F&S Investment Property filed court documents, obtained by E! News, alleging that Tyga breached the lease by “failing to pay rent and other amounts due” when he abandoned the premises without notice in June 2015. When the house was inspected, documents allege that the premises was left in “gross disrepair, utility bills unpaid and hazardous environmental waste that required professional clean-up.”

The site contends Tyga is being held responsible for five months of unpaid rent, damages, attorney fees, and more.

Since F&S Investment Property found a new tenant in November 2015, Tyga is only responsible for five months of unpaid rent between June and October. The total alone, however, comes out to $89,000 and that doesn’t include late fees.

According to court documents, damages ultimately totaled more than $131,000 with attorney fees surpassing $37,000 for a final judgment of $186,275.89. E! News has reached out to Tyga’s camp for any comment.

Is Tyga some sort of a professional house-hopper, or just really bad at keeping up with bills? Stay tuned; we’re sure we’ll hear more from his collectors soon.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, FYI Brand Communications