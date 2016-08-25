Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande To Hit The VMA Stage Together

The 2016 Video Music Awards are just days away and MTV has added more stars to the performance and presenters list.

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande will hit the stage together again to perform Grande’s new song “Side to Side” off her third album, Dangerous Woman. Grande revealed that on Sunday night she’ll “share [her] voice like it’s never been heard before.”

Excited to announce that @ArianaGrande will take the 2016 #VMA stage with @NICKIMINAJ! Don't miss it 8/28. https://t.co/9GMA0dsXT6 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 25, 2016

Other headliners for the big night include Nick Jonas, Future, Rihanna and Britney Spears, who will be performing for the first time since 2007. Beyoncé leads the nominations list with eleven and Adele is right behind her with eight.

Kim Kardashian, P. Diddy , Alicia Keys, Ansel Elgort, Bebe Rexha, Fifth Harmony, Jaden Smith, Rita Ora, Shameik Moore and Tove Lo have been added to the list of presenters who will be handing out the moonman trophies.

Catch the 2016 MTV VMAs on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 9pm.

Source: People|PHOTOCREDIT: Getty, Twitter