Toxic: How Britney Spears Feels About The Movie Lifetime Is Making On Her

Lifetime is insisting on a Britney Spears biopic—even though the pop star doesn’t want anything to do with it.

The two-hour special will star Natasha Bassett as its leading lady and will focus on “Spears’ roller coaster of a career, her parents’ divorce and famous split from Justin Timberlake.”

Lifetime announced the TV movie on Wednesday and just one day later, Britney responded through her rep, who asserts “Britney Spears will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing.”

Unfortunately for Spears, it looks like the show will go on with or without her blessing. While Lifetime intrudes on her life, Britney’s been fulfilling her Las Vegas residency performance duties while gearing up to remind people why she is movie-worthy at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty