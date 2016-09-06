Beyoncé To Take Short Hiatus From Formation World Tour

Beyoncé‘s Formation World Tour was scheduled to hit MetLife Stadium in NYC on Sept. 7, but the queen needs her rest.

The Lemonade singer celebrated her 35th #BDay this weekend, but unfortunately the milestone came with alarming news. New reports say Bey’s doctors have instructed her to spend the next month on vocal rest. A statement released on Monday confirms she’ll instead hit the MetLife stage on Oct. 7.

Good thing Beyoncé’s sooo popular and has tons of friends and family to help keep her happy (and busy). In case you missed it, Diddy, Cassie, La La and Carmelo Anthony, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, and more were seen celebrating Bey’s birthday at a star-studded Soul Train party this weekend. Even Jay Z got all decked out in a ‘fro to mark his wifey’s special day.

If you missed all the fun, catch up here. Plus, some behind-the-scenes photos from Lemonade below.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty