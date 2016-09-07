DJ Esco & Future “Married To The Game” (NEW VIDEO)

Following the release of his “Benjamins” music video, DJ Esco releases the visual to his Future-assisted cut “Married To The Game.”

The seven-minute video features behind the scenes footage of Esco and Future on their “Summer Sixteen” tour with Drake. The video also serves as a teaser for DJ Esco’s forthcoming documentary, which is slated to drop later on this year.

“Married To The Game” is featured on Esco’s Project E.T. mixtape, which he released back in June. Watch Esco and Future’s new video up top.