Say It Ain’t So: Drake’s Dad Says He & Rihanna Are Still ‘Just Friends’

It looks like we were sadly mistaken about the possibility of #AubRih happening anytime soon.

In an MTV VMAs confession heard ’round the world, Drake admitted to being in love with Rihanna since he was 22 years old. They also kissed (twice!) and got matching camouflage shark tattoos, so forgive us for thinking we had an official couple on our hands…

However, Drake’s O.G. dad Dennis Graham shot down rumors that the 6 God and Bad Gal RiRi are an actual thing, telling TMZ the two are still just friends and his son isn’t settling down with the Bajan legend.

“They’re friends, they’ve been friends for years… I don’t know about settling down… no, they’re friends,” Papa Graham revealed in the company of some fine lady friends.

Either Drake’s dad is a great secret keeper, or he knows something we don’t know. Is Drake set on staying single?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, TMZ