Vons Grocery Store Issues Apology To Zendaya After ‘Misunderstanding’

Zendaya Coleman revealed she was mistreated by a Vons Grocery Store employee on Wednesday. One day later, a rep for the grocery chain has apologized for the “misunderstanding.”

After conceding to the store’s gift card purchase limit, Zendaya claimed she received a look from the staff member that said, “You can’t afford this.” The employee also threw her wallet, according to the actress, who alleged it was her skin tone that prompted the woman to act in such a manner.

Vons, of course, has put out a statement spreading the good message of “diversity and inclusion.”

Provided by PEOPLE:

“At Vons, we strive to treat each and every customer with the utmost respect. There is a policy that limits gift card purchases using a credit card. Zendaya was able to purchase gift cards up to our limit, and we apologize for any inconvenience or misunderstanding.”

“We respect Zendaya’s voice in the community and similarly are committed to diversity and inclusion,” the statement continued. “Moreover, we understand that race is a sensitive issue in America and view this experience as a reminder that every interaction is an opportunity to treat each customer as we ourselves would like to be treated.”

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty