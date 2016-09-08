CLOSE
Home

Amber Rose Has A Threesome With Wiz Khalifa On Her Mind

The heart wants what it wants...

Leave a comment

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Amber Rose is one of the sexiest women on the planet, but even she couldn’t master the ‘threesome’ on her first go ’round.

The mom and ex-wife to rapper Wiz Khalifa opened up about her first time sharing a bedroom on her new podcast Loveline With Amber Rose, admitting she only attempted to explore sexually due to the pressure she felt after constantly talking about sex.

“I felt the pressure, getting older, to experience new things and I did it against my better judgment because I talk about sex a lot,” Amber said. “We kinda just got together it was a guy and a girl and it was f–king horrible… It was the worst. It was horrible. I am literally having sleepless nights,” she told co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue.

As a self-proclaimed “passionate lover,” Amber missed her one-on-one time.

“And I hated it. Because I feel like I am a very passionate lover and I like that one-on-one passion,” she explained. “With the threesome I felt like there was no passion. There was no kissing and rolling around. All those moments were not there.”

She does think Wiz might be able to teach her a thing or two, however.

“You know what maybe I’ll call my baby daddy tonight,” she quipped. “I won’t do it again. Maybe if it’s two guys but not with another girl.”

We’ve got a feeling Wiz will happily oblige. Subscribe to Muva’s kinky podcast here.

SOURCE: E! | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Amber Rose Shares Photos Of Her Flawless Backside In Miami & More
32 photos
amber rose , podcast , sex , threesomes , wiz khalifa

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close