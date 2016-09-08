Amber Rose Has A Threesome With Wiz Khalifa On Her Mind

Amber Rose is one of the sexiest women on the planet, but even she couldn’t master the ‘threesome’ on her first go ’round.

The mom and ex-wife to rapper Wiz Khalifa opened up about her first time sharing a bedroom on her new podcast Loveline With Amber Rose, admitting she only attempted to explore sexually due to the pressure she felt after constantly talking about sex.

“I felt the pressure, getting older, to experience new things and I did it against my better judgment because I talk about sex a lot,” Amber said. “We kinda just got together it was a guy and a girl and it was f–king horrible… It was the worst. It was horrible. I am literally having sleepless nights,” she told co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue.

As a self-proclaimed “passionate lover,” Amber missed her one-on-one time.

“And I hated it. Because I feel like I am a very passionate lover and I like that one-on-one passion,” she explained. “With the threesome I felt like there was no passion. There was no kissing and rolling around. All those moments were not there.”

She does think Wiz might be able to teach her a thing or two, however.

“You know what maybe I’ll call my baby daddy tonight,” she quipped. “I won’t do it again. Maybe if it’s two guys but not with another girl.”

We’ve got a feeling Wiz will happily oblige. Subscribe to Muva’s kinky podcast here.

