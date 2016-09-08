Drake & Rihanna Were Inseparable (& Matching) In L.A. Last Night

Rihanna and Drake were spotted spending a lot of quality time together – just hours after the OVO frontman’s dad insisted there was no such thing as #AubRih.

Drake’s Summer Sixteen tour made a stop in L.A. last night and his only girl in the world happily came out to the Staples Center to support. Not only did she attend, she shouted bae’s lyrics from the bottom of her heart alongside best friend Melissa Forde.

Just after the concert, the rumored couple was snapped hitting up The Nice Guy restaurant. RiRi rocked an oversized jean shirt and metallic bottoms, matching Drake’s Air Max 97s, while clutching a red cup they seemed to be sharing.

Drake wore his heart on his sleeve at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards late last month, admitting that he’s been in love with Rihanna since he was 22 years old. The two have since professed their love through ink, public makeout sessions, and fashion.

At this point, it’s only a matter of time.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram