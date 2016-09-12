Iggy Azalea Opens Up About Her Relationship Status & Kissing French Montana

French Montana and Iggy Azalea haven’t sealed the deal yet, but there’s hope.

TMZ caught up with the “Fancy” rapper and asked about her budding new relationship with hip-hop’s finest. Iggy was all smiles, but kept her cards close to her chest (Swaggy P, who?!). In case you missed it, the two spent some time together on a yacht in the middle of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where a fresh-faced Iggy kissed French with the kind of passion we don’t often see.

On her way out of LAX Sunday, Iggy responded to dating rumors by reminding photogs she’s “single…,” but shrugged her shoulders slyly when asked if she and French could ever be together. The smooch must have been really good, because she also said he has an “above 5” chance at making it happen. The odds are in his favor.

Somewhere on the other side of town, her ex-fiancé Nick Young has suddenly become entangled in Derrick Rose’s Jane Doe rape case – it seems all that messing around on Iggy is really starting to bite him in the ass. Watch TMZ get the scoop on Iggy playing the field here.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram