Child’s Play: Did Drake Really Buy His Next Door Neighbor’s House?

Drake‘s songs have proved to be a serious example of art imitating life.

The Views rapper, who rhymed, “I’ll buy the neighbor’s house if they complain about the noise” on the hit song “Where Ya At” with Future, actually did just that. Although there isn’t any evidence that Drizzy’s neighbor had a problem with his partying, he has reportedly purchased the property right beside his own L.A. home.

According to reports, the house is said to be valued at $2.85 million and has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 4,445 square feet of space. Champagne Papi hasn’t revealed his purpose for the new abode, but he’s definitely surrounded by more cool neighbors, including the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Two mansions for Drake, that’s just child’s play.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty