Lira Galore Reveals She Started Drinking After Rocky Relationship With Rick Ross

Lira Galore is getting candid about her troubled relationship with ex-fiancé Rick Ross.

Rozay asked the Instagram model and exotic dancer to marry him last year, but after a lot of drama, the two called it quits in the winter of 2016. Now, Lira opens up about what she says happened on an episode of OWN’s Fix My Life with host Iyanla Vanzant.

If you ask Lira, the MMG bawse “changed” after a while and their biggest issue was the fact that she was naive and “listening to anything [she] was being told.”

But the problems run much deeper than that.

“I’m angry because I want our black men to value us, and they don’t,” she continued.

“When I’m angry, I drink. I like the way it makes me feel. Makes me forget my pain, my hurt, my heartbreak,” she says. “Alcohol helps, but sometimes I act out.”

Iyanla got straight to business, telling Lira she learned to ignore her intuition “on the pole.”

Back when she and Ross first split, Lira had this to say to Global Grind about their rocky relationship:

“I think the initial breakup was a combination of everything from people digging up tweets when I was 17 years old tweeting about different people, to the picture of Meek. I went to his tagged photos one day and it was only that picture of Meek, and it was just that photo. Everybody just kept posting it and I felt like as a man, he just couldn’t handle it when it was just nothing. I feel like during that time apart he realized he was tripping, so we got back together.” But before long, they called it quits. “We just decided to go our separate ways,” she continued. “I’m 22 and this was my first time in love and I put it out there. I’m still in love with him, but some things don’t go as you would like them to go.”

Watch the Fix My Life preview up above, plus her 31 hottest photos below.