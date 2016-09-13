Stream Usher’s ‘Hard II Love’ Album Today (NEW MUSIC)

Usher‘s back.

The singing superstar’s eighth studio album Hard II Love wasn’t supposed to drop until Friday, but if you’re a TIDAL subscriber, you can check it out now.

The doting dad is in good company, as Young Thug appears on his instant hit “No Limit” and Future pops up on “Rivals.” His last album Looking 4 Myself was a huge success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, and we’re pretty certain this one will be no different.

Stream Hard II Love below with a TIDAL subscription and look forward to also watching Usher as Sugar Ray Leonard in the upcoming Robert Duran boxing biopic Hands of Stone.

SOURCE: EW | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty