Steamier Than Ever: Watch The All-New ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Trailer

The second installment of the Fifty Shades movie series is here and Dakota Johnson is hotter than ever as Anastasia Steele.

Jamie Dornan returns as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades Darker, new perspective and all, after almost losing his lady in part one. Before giving the steamy S&M relationship a second chance, Anastasia persuades Christian to drop all of his rules and punishments. But just when things couldn’t get any better, Anastasia realizes she’s being stalked by one of his past lovers.

The scenes are sexier and more eerie than the last time around; watch below. Fifty Shades Darker is due to be released on Valentine’s Day 2017.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, YouTube