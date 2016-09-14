Here’s Why Amber Rose Says She’s No Different Than Channing Tatum

Amber Rose is an author, entrepreneur, talk show host, freshly minted actress, and more—so she wants to know why the media exclusively focuses on her past as a stripper?

Rose is also a mom with a possible season 23 Dancing With the Stars win on the horizon, and she just landed an interview in Cosmopolitan South Africa’s October issue and compared herself to Channing Tatum, who received little-to-no backlash for his stripper past.

Amber tells the publication, “He even made a movie about being a stripper! And everyone bought it and they loved it and they were like, ‘Oh, my God, Magic Mike, we gotta go see it!’ But if I did that, people would tell me I was disgusting. I run eight businesses, I’m the CEO of my own company, and still I’m called a stripper. It’s so ridiculous. We’ve had the same life, [Channing] and I, and I’m dumbed down for it. It’s not his fault — it’s just society.”

She also spoke on critics crediting her success to exes Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa. “Everything I’ve done, I’ve worked hard for,” she relayed. “Anyone can have fame, but I’ve started companies. I’ve brought my brand to the next level. Nobody did that but me. No one is going to dim my light.”

As for where she gets that undaunted confidence, Amber says one day she stopped worrying about other people liking her choices. “About two years ago, something clicked. I thought, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna do me and if people don’t like it, they don’t have to.’ It really helped me to have a happier life.”

DWTS is a new and unfamiliar playing field for Rose, but her confidence and fearlessness have boiled over onto the show. Panelist Carrie Ann Inaba sung her praises, while BFF Blac Chyna cheered her on from the audience. Amber happily told ET, “My dearest friend Blac Chyna came out to support me tonight. She was screaming too.”

Does Amber have a point? Leave your thoughts below and tune into ABC’s DWTS every Monday at 8 p.m. EST.

SOURCE: Us Magazine, ET, | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Splash News