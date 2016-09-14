Simone Biles Breaks Silence On ADHD Status After Hackers Leak Her Medical Records

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is one of Fancy Bears’ latest victims—but as usual, she’s handling difficulty with style and grace.

The cyber espionage group, reportedly tied to the Russian government, hacked into the World Anti-Doping Agency’s database and acquired the private health records of Biles, and Serena and Venus Williams. The group released information that showed the American athletes were given medical exemptions to use banned drugs.

Addressing the impending controversy before it could negatively affect her, Simone disclosed that she has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. See her tweets below:

Simone made it clear that she’s got nothing to hide.

Having ADHD, and taking medicine for it is nothing to be ashamed of nothing that I'm afraid to let people know. — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 13, 2016

WADA General Director Olivier Niggli also released a statement concerning the breach of privacy, saying: “WADA deeply regrets this situation and is very conscious of the threat that it represents to athletes whose confidential information has been divulged through this criminal act.”

America’s golden girl shines on.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty